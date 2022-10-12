‘We didn’t get here overnight’ on crime

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has appealed to Bahamians to come forward with knowledge to prevent or solve crimes, while pointing to gang recruitments in schools and a need to better defend the borders from weapons and drug smuggling.

Mr Davis explained how illegal weapons continue to enter the country and said a formal working arrangement with the American law enforcement agency, ATF — the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — has been reached. The agency also has a presence in The Bahamas.

The Prime Minister said: “We need to defend our borders from those who would come here illegally, and we also need to defend our borders from weapons and drug smuggling.

“Here’s what’s happening – individuals in the United States are able to purchase guns there legally – then smuggle them here, where they are used in shootings on our streets and in our neighbourhoods. We have a formal working arrangement with the American law enforcement agency, ATF – the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – who now have a presence in The Bahamas. And we are working with American intelligence to share information to stop this flow of arms across our borders.

“As a country, we have at times made temporary progress in the fight against crime, but we have never made major inroads. When the last few years of trauma, dislocation, and unemployment were added to an already chronic problem, it was like pouring gasoline on a fire.

“The result is tragedy. We didn’t get here overnight, and so major progress will take time – but we are pushing hard for immediate advances, because we need to make people safer, now.”

Mr Davis told Bahamians that collaborative efforts along with the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s new leadership, new resources and new initiatives targeting gangs and gangs were part of the plans to tackle the issue.

“We have created a collaborative multi-agency approach to interrupting the cycles of violence that are tearing up our streets and communities. After years in the previous administration during which recruitment exercises were suspended, we are conducting a major effort to add manpower and revitalise law enforcement.

“We are recruiting hundreds of new police. We’re also focused on intervening early, identifying those at risk and steering them to a better path, which is why we’re expanding and improving programmes like Urban Renewal and Second Chance.

“We know that gangs have started reaching into our schools to recruit – so, as I mentioned earlier, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has added a security presence to our school campuses.

“It is clear we also need to stop gangs from recruiting inside prisons and start taking prisoner rehabilitation more seriously, because right now, all too often, young men are leaving prison with few options, but with more dangerous connections. The primary responsibility for making progress on crime lies with the government, of course.”

However, he acknowledged that there were limits to what the government is able to do.

“We can invest in new police cars, or technology, or programmes that rehabilitate and offer opportunity – but we still need parents to create loving, safe homes. We still need role models to offer the power of their example. We still need neighbours and communities that care.

“If our young men are turning to gangs for a place to belong, we have all failed them.

“We all know parents who love their children but who are too immersed in their own struggles to raise them.

“Poverty, addiction, trauma, mental health crises – these are real plagues of our time. They are not easily solved, but nor are they unsolvable. If communities step up, instead of giving up, together we can build a path forward.

“If you are able to mentor a young man who may be on the edge of making bad choices, do it.

“If you believe a mental health crisis is leading to dangerous behaviour, don’t be silent, please, reach out. And if you have knowledge that could prevent or solve a crime, come forward. As always, partnership is the key,” Mr Davis said.

Pivoting to healthcare, Mr Davis said his administration planned to train and recruit more healthcare providers, upgrade infrastructure — including updates to clinics and new hospital services — and reduce catastrophic care costs.

“We will break ground by the end of this year on a new, $200m hospital in Grand Bahama.

“And tonight, I’m announcing that we have made major progress on securing both the land and the resources for a new hospital in New Providence. Our capital has long needed an additional hospital to keep up with expanding health care needs.

“These new, state-of-the-art hospitals in Grand Bahama and New Providence will help Bahamian patients receive top quality care, and improve working conditions for our doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.”