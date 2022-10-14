‘Challenge to survive’ even on $260 minimum wage

By JADE RUSSELL

DESPITE the government raising the country’s minimum wage to $260, some yesterday argued that the challenge to survive remains.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis this week announced an increase in the minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week.

The higher wage will be retroactive in the public service going back to July of this year. For those in the private sector the change will begin in January 2023. The timeline, Mr Davis said in his national address on Tuesday night, is to give employers time to prepare for the increased expense.

Mr Davis has also said he is aware the increase is not enough for those grappling to survive in inflationary times, adding it is a positive step in the right direction.

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed a buzzing shopping plaza where consumers voiced their concerns that the minimum wage increase was simply not enough when considering inflation coupled with an already high cost of living.

Romona Thurston, a mother of four, said although the government has raised the wage it is not sufficient when you add up the expenses of food, rent, light, and other necessities.

“They have increased it to $260 but that’s still not enough,” she told this newspaper. “By the time you come into the food store and pick up ten items that’s more than $50. So, they need to carry it up to more than that.”

The prime minister also announced in his national address that 38 items would be subjected to price controls to help people grapple with the high cost of living. Items such as diapers, and food, including chicken, eggs, bread, bananas, apples, oranges, broccoli, onions, and potatoes will be price controlled.

Ms Thurston argued the cost of food was another reason the wage increase wasn’t enough for survival.

“These same MPs who carried minimum wage up to $260, when they go out to lunch their lunch alone is more than $300. They spend money while they go out (and) while we left struggling,” she said.

Ericka Morley, a custodian, shared similar sentiments that the minimum wage increase is not enough, but she said it was a start. “Thank God I don’t have any children; I could eat, but I can’t survive off it,” Ms Morley said. “The minimum wage could have been at least $350. Because it’s been a long time coming, I used to work at the Hilton, but it had closed, so I was out of work for two years.”

Ms Morley, who currently makes the minimum pay, said she can’t imagine how people with children are coping when she herself is barely holding on.

However, she said she is grateful that the prime minister “stepped up to the plate” to make the long overdue increase.

Another resident, 88-year-old Florence Rahming, told The Tribune that as some families main provider is only making the minimum pay the increase could have been more.

On the other hand, she said, maybe the government is unable to raise the pay due to the country’s current financial state.

“But in all of it we should give thanks to God because there are some other places worse than us,” Ms Rahming added.

The majority of residents agreed that the minimum wage going from $210 to $260 was still barely enough to survive in The Bahamas.

However, there was one resident who explained that she saw both sides from an employer and worker’s point of view.

Denise O’Brien said there must be some kind of balance. “You have to balance the requirements of both sides. Obviously, people want more money, employers are only prepared to pay so much for whatever the role is. So, there has to be some balance there. You don’t want people to lose jobs because you increased minimum wage now, they’re left with nothing,” Ms O’Brien said.