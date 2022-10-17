Munroe continues defence of TCI police operation

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe has defended government’s decisions to send law enforcement to the Turks and Caicos Islands amid public concerns and escalating crime in The Bahamas.

He pointed to a recent joint exercise at TCI that resulted in the arrest of a man who was wanted in Grand Bahama.

The ministry of National Security sent 20 Royal Bahamas Police Force officers to assist at TCI, as the island has been experiencing an “explosion of violence”, according to TCI Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting earlier this month.

“There has already been an arrest in TCI of a man wanted on a warrant of arrest here,” Mr Munroe said yesterday.

“One of the men arrested in the joint exercise in TCI was wanted in The Bahamas on a warrant of arrest for missing court in traffic matters in Grand Bahama.”

Mr Munroe added that movement between The Bahamas and TCI is fairly free flowing.

“There is a fairly free flowing movement of people between TCI and The Bahamas. A large concentration of people affiliated with TCI live in Grand Bahama.”

When asked about the identity of this man, Mr Munroe said he is not able to reveal the man’s identity.

Last week, after some criticism on social media of the decision to send in officers to TCI, Mr Munroe defended the decision of his ministry to assist with their crime fight amid criticisms from the opposition.

In a press statement released on Monday, the Free National Movement called on the government to explain its crime fighting efforts and its decision to deploy officers abroad at a time when crime is already high in The Bahamas.

Responding, Mr Munroe said it was important for officials to keep information confidential about the operation for security reasons.

“We have for national security reasons not been explicit and I see the leader of the opposition doesn’t seem to understand and if I tell you all what the officers are there to do, we are also telling the criminals what the officers are there to do,” he said.

On October 13, Nigel Dakin, Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands, expressed his gratitude to the Bahamas government for lending support to assist in their fight against crime, saying the nation’s officers are already making a difference on the grounds there.

“The day after the Bahamian officers arrived, they were operational,” he said during his address to TCI last Tuesday.

“All I need to say now is they’ve already made a difference. Some are directly inducted into our tactical firearms unit, making one large joint team. Some are deployed as response units. Their dogs, able to attack or to search, were active at the airport yesterday, supporting our customs officers search for guns and drugs.”

“I, the Premier and Commissioner, and the people of the TCI, are extremely grateful for what can only be described as very generous support from our steadfast neighbour. Bahamas, you have been your brother’s keeper.”

Mr Dakin made the remarks while giving an update on local and international response to tackle the rise in gang related violence on TCI, adding that the situation there had been “significantly more stable” in recent days.