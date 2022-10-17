One in four Bahamians has had to skip meals

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

TWENTY-eight percent of Bahamians have skipped meals for lack of money or other resources, according to a recent Hands for Hunger survey.

The finding represents a two percent increase this year when compared to 2021 as 26 percent of people answered ‘yes’ to a question that asked whether they were forced to skip meals because they did not have money or lacked other resources.

The results further showed that 24 percent of the population worried that they would not have enough food to eat and 37 percent were unable to eat food that was neither healthy nor nutritious.

Additionally, it was revealed that 20 percent of respondents had gone an entire day without eating because they could not afford food.

Hands for Hunger Executive Director Keisha Ellis explained that H4H commissioned the study by Public Domain and it was conducted in August 2022.

She said that 607 residents throughout The Bahamas were interviewed by using a random telephone number selection. Respondents were screened on the basis of age, being 18-years-old and above.

To further ensure that the information was a fair representation of the on-the-ground reality, the data has been weighted in order to represent the population on the basis of age, gender and island population.

Fifty-seven percent were employed full-time, nine percent were unemployed, and the remainder were listed as self-employed, working part-time, retired, and students.

Fifty-five percent of households had children and H4H operates pantries in 15 schools.

As for earnings: 24 percent of respondents earned less than 15 percent earned between $10,000 to $20,000; nine percent between $20,000 to $30,000; eight percent between $30,000 and $40,000; six percent between $40,000 and $50,000; three percent between $50,000 and $60,000 and two percent between $60,000 and $80,000.

Twenty-eight percent do not know or refused to reveal their earnings.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced last week an increase in the country’s minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week.

Additionally, as Bahamians continue to grapple with the high cost of living compounded by inflation, Mr Davis revealed that 38 new items will be subject to price controls.

Asked if she thought these measures will help the most vulnerable, Ms Ellis said: “For the people who are most vulnerable to food insecurity and the effects of inflation, every little bit counts and I am happy to see these changes being put in place.”

“While I have no doubt that in the short term, an increase in weekly wages will alleviate some of the tension that these households feel, I also know that there are major structural changes that need to be made in order to address the major underlying causes of food insecurity in our country.”

“Many of these underlying causes are being addressed through the work of organisations like Hands for Hunger, as well as many of the other non-governmental organisations that continue to work tirelessly to make lasting changes in our country. No one group can do it all, but together, we can make a major difference.”

Ms Ellis indicated Hands for Hunger provides food assistance for almost 1000 families through its H4H Pantry and also delivers fresh food and grocery items to almost 50 feeding agencies throughout New Providence.

She further stated the need is also great on the Family Islands.

“We have been able to provide assistance for 900 families in Eleuthera, and 50 in Acklins. We are committed to expanding even more and assisting people throughout the entire archipelago,” she explained.