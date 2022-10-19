Father guilty of incest

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER was yesterday unanimously found guilty of two counts of incest for forcefully having sexual relations with his now adult daughter when she was still a teenager.

The 48-year-old man, represented by Murrio Ducille, KC, returned to court for the summation of his incest trial before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

In the Justice’s summing up, it was said that the accused sexually abused his daughter twice, once in 2015 and again in 2016 when she was 15 and 16 years old.

She also said that the prosecution’s case stood or fell on the evidence of the complainant.

During the complainant’s earlier testimony, she said that in 2015 after her father had picked her up from band practice he took her to his upscale condominium instead of to her mother’s house.

Once there he guided her to an area near the condo’s pool bathroom where he rubbed her breasts and thighs as well as kissed her neck.

While the victim tried to resist him and leave the area, the father forcefully undressed her and penetrated her vagina with his penis while she was pinned to the floor.

In the second incident a year later after the complainant tried to give her father a second chance after he started paying child support, he took advantage of her once more in his home after they got pizza.

It was there after putting on pornography that the 16-year old victim’s father made sexual advances towards her that she refused, only for him to forcefully have sexual intercourse once again.

Charges were officially filed against him in 2017 and he was arrested later that same year.

In an earlier trial appearance, an audio recording was played in court of the accused begging his daughter not to tell anyone of the incidents because he was afraid of going to jail.

While the accused had vehemently denied the charges against him throughout the trial he was visibly shaken after a jury of eight unanimously found him guilty of both counts of incest.

Justice Archer-Minns convicted him of the offence. The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services pending the results of the probation report requested by his attorney.

Sentencing in this case was adjourned to December 12.