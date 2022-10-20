‘Govt will phase in liveable wage’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell said the government remains committed to phasing in a “liveable wage” for Bahamian workers.

He said the transition to a liveable wage will come over a period of time and not overnight.

Mr Bell was speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday on the increase of the country’s national minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week.

The higher wage will be retroactive in the public service going back to July of this year and for those in the private sector, the change will begin in January 2023.

“In the past week, various arguments have been made from varying sectors about the sum of $260,” Mr Bell told parliamentarians yesterday. “I wish to make it clear to persons who are employed, who work incredibly hard and cannot survive off the current wage of $210.

“The government is not saying that you should only earn $260 or that sum is adequate. No, indeed the government recognises that the minimum wage must, in time, be transitioned into a wage that is appropriate for today’s cost of living.”

Mr Bell then pointed to a 2020 study done by the University of The Bahamas that concluded that a living wage in New Providence and Grand Bahama is $2,625 and $3,550 per month respectively.

He said in some circles, the report was viewed as unreasonable or unrealistic.

However, Mr Bell said in his view, “it is hard to argue with the numbers.”

“While it is accepted that it is not possible to move to a liveable wage immediately, it is the view of this Davis-led Progressive Liberal Party government that as a goal, we should seek to transition to a liveable wage over time,” he added.

“I emphatically emphasise that the transition to a liveable wage over time, can only be sustained and implemented if there are corresponding increases in efficiency and productivity.

“On a national level, our overall labour productivity must increase, and it can only increase by us continuing to offer opportunities for workers to upgrade their skills and offer education and training.

“We must also work smarter and use more efficient technologies to assist in making our work more productive.”

During his contribution, Mr Bell also expressed elation over the success of the Labour on the Blocks job fair that was held over the weekend.

The event attracted some 1,500 job seekers and forty-five employers participated in the fair.

“It was nothing short of astounding and God’s work in us,” the labour minister continued.

“A major hotel interviewed and hired a young lady on the spot and asked her to report to work at 2pm on Saturday afternoon. Another hospitality participant hired 42 persons on the spot and began work on Monday gone.

“A local restaurant group hired 44 persons on the spot and began work on Monday. A luxury retailer interviewed over 75 persons and identified 55 possible new staff pending background checks.

“Another restaurant group interviewed over 60 persons and identified 40 persons expected to be hired during this week. A hardware store interviewed 44 persons, hired two persons on the spot and expected to add additional persons in a few weeks.”

He also noted that an automotive part retailer interviewed seven persons, three of whom were also hired on the spot.

“On behalf of a thankful government and people, I extend sincerest gratitude to all the employers who came out and carried out their civic duties – very professionally organized and disciplined,” he said.

According to Mr Bell, the country’s labour force is comprised of around 214,600 people.