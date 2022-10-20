Mother upset at wait for Turin files

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BLAIR John’s mother is unhappy that more than three years since her son’s death, Bahamian officials have yet to receive files related to the investigation from Italian authorities.

Blair, 28, and Alrae Ramsey, 29, were found in the Po River in Turin, Italy on June 4 and 5, 2019 respectively.

Cathleen Rahming, told The Tribune yesterday the impasse has prevented a proper investigation by relatives and ultimate closure.

However, Mrs Rahming told this newspaper that she was pleased that Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell continued to agitate in trying to get answers, as well as probing further with a view to getting to the bottom of what led to the men’s deaths.

Mr Mitchell this week expressed frustration with the Italian government for its continued delay in handing over the files on the investigation of the tragedy.

Mrs Rahming noted the pandemic’s effect on progress with the file when asked about her satisfaction with the movement of the matter.

“Shortly after that event happened, the whole world went through COVID,” she said in an interview yesterday. “And as a result of COVID, we were told that a lot of things stopped and slowed down, basically.

“So, it’s hard to really say yes or no on that due to what happened shortly thereafter. Of course, we’re not happy in terms of not being able to ascertain the files to really do a proper investigation from this side.

“We’re not happy with that at all but we had very little control as to what could happen or how quickly it could happen, because the pandemic happened shortly thereafter.”

She explained that the government took full responsibility to investigate the matter and so because of that the family did not engage a private lawyer.

“The laws in Italy were explained to us. Everything that is done you have to go through the Italian authorities. So it would make it very difficult for you being on this side of the world to really facilitate what needs to be done. So, we have entrusted the details of the investigation into the hands of the government and because it is a foreign affairs matter we have decided we will let them handle it.

“We’re very limited. We’re a small island nation, resources, location, and because of the laws of Italy, you basically use their authorities, their investigators, their lawyers. It’s so much red tape. And so, we have to basically wait to see what happens from the government’s perspective who have taken the charge and the lead with regard to pursuing this matter and its investigation to which we are very grateful.”

While the autopsy reported that their deaths were likely accidental as a result of drowning, Mrs Rahming has rejected that explanation and continues to seek answers.

She stressed that it was important that the family got answers because she would not want another parent to send their child off to school or travelling internationally only to be returned home in a “body bag” because of nothing they did, but just being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

She added that Mr Mitchell had kept dialogue open over what was happening with the situation.

“When he met with them from last October, when I was briefed, he made me aware of the requests made at that time and we were very hopeful that the Italian authorities would have responded within the time frame that they had given at that point.”

Mrs Rahming added: “I was told that they said to give them two weeks. And that was last year, October. So, we’re not pleased at all with the direction or the speed in the manner at all with the progress of the investigation.

“As a family, we are very displeased with that. However, I am pleased with the fact that Mr Mitchell is still agitating and trying to get an answer and he is probing further to try to get to the bottom of what happened.

“There’s no, there’s absolutely no way we could say we are happy or satisfied. No, we’re not. We also know that certain events have been beyond even our Foreign Affairs control.”

She said that former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield was helpful to the family.

When asked about her thoughts on the Italian government’s failure to deliver the files, Mrs Rahming said: “I was insulted by the manner in which it was dealt with. I was insulted because I still believe it was a hate crime and I still believe it was a cover up and it continues to be a cover up.

“But I was mostly insulted at how quickly they came to a closure with the investigation - I was insulted. Knowing the nature of my son and knowing the purpose and the reason for him being there he was never in trouble, not one day of his life.”