Contest heats up in the kitchen

Photo Gallery
Young Chef Culinary Competition
STUDENTS from several senior high schools participated in the Ministry of Education’s 30th annual Young Chef Culinary Competition semi-finals yesterday.
The competition took place at Doris Johnson Senior High School and selected representatives from each participating senior high school’s food and nutrition/hospitality and tourism studies departments took part.
On Wednesday, junior high school students took part in the semi-finals at LW Young Junior High School.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.