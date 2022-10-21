0

Contest heats up in the kitchen

PARTICIPANTS in the young chef culinary competition semi-finals on Wednesday – Deja Taylor, representing Queens College, Destiny Cleare, representing LW Young, Amina Eneas, representing Akhepran Academy, Rishantae Spence, representing AF Adderley, and Ezra Pinder, representing SC McPherson. Photo: Austin Fernander

As of Friday, October 21, 2022

Photo Gallery

Young Chef Culinary Competition

STUDENTS from several senior high schools participated in the Ministry of Education’s 30th annual Young Chef Culinary Competition semi-finals yesterday.

The competition took place at Doris Johnson Senior High School and selected representatives from each participating senior high school’s food and nutrition/hospitality and tourism studies departments took part.

On Wednesday, junior high school students took part in the semi-finals at LW Young Junior High School.

