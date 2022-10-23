Two dead after traffic accident in Abaco

TWO people are dead following a traffic accident in Abaco on Friday.

According to police, shortly after 5pm, Abaco officers received a report of a traffic accident involving a blue Toyota Four Runner driven by a man travelling south on Ernest Dean Highway and a Buick driven by a man accompanied by a male passenger travelling north.

Police said the Buick vehicle veered into the southern lane causing a head-on collision with the Toyota. Both drivers and the passenger were transported to the Marsh Harbour clinic with serious injuries. The male passenger was examined and pronounced dead.

Police Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle told The Tribune on Sunday that police found out later that the driver of the Buick died of his injuries after being flown out to New Providence.

ASP Rolle said both male victims were in their late 20s or early 30s.