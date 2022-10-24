$1.5m for ‘National Youth Guard’

By JADE RUSSELL

YOUTH, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg announced on Friday that the government is investing $1.5m into a new initiative, The Bahamas National Youth Guard.

He underscored the impact of Hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama and Abaco, noting the launch of the programme will help to improve the country’s preparedness efforts amongst the youth.

Mr Bowleg said the programme is designed to teach young people the skills needed to assist the country during a disaster or an emergency.

“The Bahamas National Youth Guard is a youth programme focused on equipping young persons from all of our islands with the necessary tools to assist the nation by supporting private and public agencies during national emergencies such as national disaster.

“This programme targets young adults between the ages of 18 - 25 who believe in giving service to their nation.

“It will give the participants the opportunity to gain technical skills such as search certification, boat captain licence training, risk assessment, disaster management, conversation training, soft skills, and physical training.”

Mr Bowleg said the initial cohort for the National Youth Guard will consist of 100 people.

He explained the programme will have four phases with a 27-month cycle.

The first phase of the project will be three months for training, the second phase will be an internship, the third phase will be an on-call component, and the final phase being quarterly training sessions.

Mr Bowleg said participants will receive stipends during the training sessions and internships.

He encouraged young people who are interested in giving service to their communities and learning disaster preparedness skills, to sign up for the programme.

The application deadline for the programme is November 15.

Bahamian applicants aged 18 to 25 years old are eligible to sign up; Family Islanders also will have access to the programme.

The initiative is expected to start in January.

Applicants can sign up @https://nyg.bahamas.gov. bs; to learn more about the programme go to the “The Division of Youth 242” Facebook page.