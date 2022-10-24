Water conference ‘chance to share’ with region

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 31st annual Caribbean Water and Wastewater (CWWA) conference and exhibition was hosted at Atlantis last week with over 200 delegates from 20-plus countries from the Caribbean, the Americas and Europe.

The event was hosted by the Water and Sewerage Corporation, Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association and other stakeholders from October 17 to October 21 under the theme “Recovery and Evolution – Regional Actions for Global Sustainability in the Water and Waste Sectors”.

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said the event served as an opportunity for regional counterparts to share dialogue about the common challenges the water sector is experiencing throughout the region.

“We’ve been sharing our experience and what is amazing is the common challenges that the water sector is experiencing throughout our region,” he told reporters outside of the House of Assembly last week.

“But also, there are some fantastic possibilities, one is the incorporation of renewable (energy), two is the fantastic opportunity of collaboration.”

The conference featured various workshops, seminars, and conferences for those attending. Martin Daniels, president of CWWA, said the event has had a resounding response from both dignitaries and members of the public.

He hopes that the event influences change for all countries involved in the conference within the years to come.

“I do not believe that the change will happen within a week, but certainly, it will. Before we meet again in a year’s time, we expect that there will be action and results to report on,” Mr Daniels told reporters.

“Change will happen. It’s not going to be short-term, but I’m certainly committed to saying that within the next year when we reconvene, we’re going to have actionable items to report on,” he added.

The CWWA conference also outlined regional strategies encompassing disaster planning and emergency response, which will place the region in a position to overcome the various challenges.

The National Emergency Management Agency also partnered with the event stakeholders to propose a WASH plan to the government according to Lisa Bowleg, training coordinator and operations manager of NEMA.

The WASH plan is an inclusive and comprehensive plan for water supply, sanitation and hygiene.

“This training we brought together 30 stakeholders from New Providence as well as Grand Bahama, to have the conversation and to also formulate a plan to implement recommendations to the government for an actual WASH programme to happen throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Ms Bowleg said.

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, Mr Sears and Minister for Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller contributed to the debate during the conference.