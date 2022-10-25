Will crime kill tourism economy?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As many people have expressed concern in the newspaper about the high crime robberies and murders in The Bahamas, President of the Hotel Association Robert Sands and Vice President of Baha Mar stated the government needed to urgently address the high crime rate before it impacts tourism. President of the Christian Council in The Bahamas also voiced his concern about the high crime robberies and murders and there is a need to do something to reduce crime in The Bahamas.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe also stated in the Nassau Guardian that there is a crime crisis in The Bahamas. Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas when making a national address to the nation and Bahamian people on the 10 October 2022 acknowledged the high crime in The Bahamas, but hoped that The Bahamas would not get a warning from the United States Department and US Embassy issuing advisory that American tourists should be careful when travelling to the Bahamas because of high crime robberies and murders.

It should be noted that in the 1980s in Jamaica when it had a high crime with robberies and murders the United States State Department did issue an advisory warning that American tourists should be careful when travelling to Jamaica because of its high crime robberies and murders, it caused a significant reduction in Americans travelling to Jamaica that had a devastating impact on the economy resulting in the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar.

As the Bahamas economy was just recently downgraded by Moody, it is most likely sooner, rather than later, with the high crime robbery and murders that the United States Department will issue an advisory to American citizens to be careful when visiting The Bahamas which will most likely happen before the end of 2022.

This would severely affect and impact the Bahamas economy because 75-80 of revenue comes from tourists visiting The Bahamas and tourism.

Could crime kill the Bahamas economy and cause the devaluation of the Bahamian dollar?

PEDRO SMITH

Nassau,

October 22, 2022.