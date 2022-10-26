Tough times - but people still gambling

By JADE RUSSELL
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE high inflation that has left many Bahamians scraping to make ends meet, people are still gambling, said one pioneer of the gaming industry.
Craig Flowers, FML Group of Companies owner, told The Tribune yesterday that the gaming industry is one of the last industries he believes will feel the impact of inflation.
Mr Flowers explained that gaming is a form of entertainment for many people who need an escape.
“Inflation is directed mostly towards people not being able to find the necessary funds for their basic needs. So, when we have this type of situation that exists, gaming is another form of entertainment,” he told this newspaper.
“It’s very difficult for people to compromise, the one thing that they look forward to, at the end of any week, or any hard day at work. The average person wants to go and cut back on other (things) means they will cut back on their lunch, they will cut back on other things.
“Therefore, the gaming industry is always the last to experience any mid-major impact by way of the economy,” Mr Flowers said.
The stigma against the gaming industry has resulted in some arguing the sector does more harm than good to Bahamians.
In 2019, Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands described the problem of gambling as an “emerging public health challenge,” adding the American Psychiatric Association has recently classified this issue as an official disorder.
Dr Sands previously noted the APA suggested that problem gambling shares similar hallucinogenic characteristics with substance disorders such as cocaine and heroin abuse.
Even with the arguments against the gaming industry Mr Flowers said there are people who still support and patronise it.
“So that’s where the gaming industry gets most of its support from. And that is because it is now being legalised and it has this stigma removed from it. That people find themselves certainly participating in and entertaining themselves.”
He also said: “The industry, like I said before, would be the last to recognise any major influx by way of recessions or type of restraints being imposed on our financial situation here in The Bahamas.”
When asked how his company planned to manage in view of the government’s recent announcement of the increase in the minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week, Mr Flowers said this will have little impact on his company, adding more than 99 percent of his staff make more than the new minimum wage requirement.
“I could say 99 percent of our staff is well above minimum wage in our industry,” he said.
Additionally, the government has revealed there will be upcoming increases in Bahamas Power and Light electricity bills.
Those with a current monthly bill of $182 or less would see an increase to about $20 per month or two cents per kilowatt hours of electricity used.
Those with higher bills will pay almost double that amount at 4.3 cents per kilowatt hour.
The rate increase is set to be reflected in consumers’ electricity bills beginning next month and is expected to come down over the next 12 to 18 months.
When asked about the anticipated BPL fuel charge, Mr Flowers said it will definitely affect his business, noting they will have to make adjustments to cope with the increase.
“No longer will we be able to set the thermostat to lower or higher temperatures during the night when the stores are closed.
“We may have to resort now to turning the thermostats completely off. And going into stores and starting up half an hour early.”
He added: “We can no longer leave temperature control in most of the spaces because they are large and that’s one of the ways that we’re certainly planning on introducing a means of reducing our consumption at this time and there are others.”
Comments
AnObserver 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
This man needs another Ferrari, and Sebas needs to buy more buildings to rent back to the govt. Keep gambling people, it is a wise investment.
temptedbythefruitofanother 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
How many yachts can Flowers waterski behind? Time for a NATIONAL LOTTERY to replace the numbers houses!
bahamianson 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Yes, but a dollar apple is too expensive. Fruits and vegetables are too expensive, they say. Priorities are too expensive, maybe. The Bahamian people need to have priorities.
carltonr61 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Shameful on the Ministry of Health that they are well aware gambling for 65% of its patrons is not entertainment but hooked on cocaine like addiction mental disease. All efforts by Civil Society to engage with government to stop the hemorrhage that makes poor people beg from Social Services and the middle class re mortgaging homes beyond the age of retirement remains The Three Monkeys. Gambling is all about the release of Dopamine neurotransmitter that tells the mind and body it feels good. Even getting kicked out if your house by the Banks takes place smiling as gambling patrons remain in pleasure state of mind awaiting to gamble the next dollar which explodes his Bing with Dopermine. Gambling is not the problem but the anxiety and pain associated with not gambling becomes a deadly obstacle. For the addicted person to begin saving money again, get their vehicle on the road, eat nutritional healthy food all must begin by admitting first that you have a gambling problem. Then a desicion must be made on the measures to cope with the bad anxieties and fears to come that you cannot survive a moment missing out on a dream of winning desperation complete with sweat and the BPL person disconnecting powerless. After years of 100% gambling addiction the addiction will find a hard time remaining a healthy mind ready to make one's body and spirit set out to working performance and productivity. Beyond gambling, many good things just falls in your lap.
Sickened 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Legalizing gambling will go down in our history as the beginning of the downfall of our society. THANK YOU PLP. and thank you FNM for not reversing the PLP's corruption in the gaming industry - I guess you expected to keep the votes and power? Fools.
One 38 minutes ago
I agree. There should have been a revolution when the people voted no and the government did it anyway. Also, I don't know much about this Lincoln Bain fellow but it doesn't sit well with me that the government-police won't allow him a right to free speech and to stand up for what he believes in. I'm also disappointed every time the Tribune disables comments on news articles. These oppressive behaviours against the people in a country that claims to be democratic but from observations seem to be more of an Oligarchy which is gaslighting the uneducated masses into thinking they're free.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
wow. happy to report that addicted gamblers will waste money in his establishment down to their last dollar even in the face of doom
carltonr61 54 minutes ago
The real tragedy in The Bahamas is that persons who have walked the addiction and recovery road, now termed 'Lived Experience ' could explain what the professionals know through International Accredid Certifications and could assist then refer. Bahamians are cognizant or smart enough to to manage gambling addictions and their lives once they are educated. With the exception of The Bahamas Problem Gambling is recognized as a mental disorder according to WHO/PAHO ICD-11 and destroyed and continues to cause more misery than Covid. PAHO is also classifying Online Games Playing as an addiction as even innocent Super Mario type games are now infused with real buying and earning real cash along with international world cheering you on as a Combat Super Hero Fighter. It has been difficult to re socialize online players with real people. Certification in E-Medicine is kicking me hard as much more can be done on a smart phone than gambling. PAHO is yet to address gambling sickness in the region, even though the organization recognizes it as classification DSM-5 danger to person, family, health, community and society, but for The Bahamas they will have to add Spirituality for the amount of females that stare into the ceiling dreaming of a dollar to gamble.
One 52 minutes ago
Gambling - an "industry" that preys on the desperate and weak minded and produces nothing but false hope
