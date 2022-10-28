Celebrating rising stars

THE National Youth Awards were held on Wednesday this week - with a host of young people honoured.

The winners were: Louise Simmons Youth Ally Award - Antoine Duncombe; Foreign Language Education Award - Rashad Cunningham; Youth in Sports Award - Hannah D’aguliar; Entrepreneurship Award - Blaire Percentie; Youth in Arts & Culture Award - Nathan McPhee; Patty Miller Youth in Governance - Denzel Bazard; Personal Triumph - Caleb Johnson; Youth in Leadership Award - A’kari Burnside; Rising Star Awards: Sports – Taylen Nicolls, Education – Jerlea Adderley, Leadership – Tracy Johnson; Environment – Aaliyah Rolle; Volunteerism Award – Anwar Rolle Jr; Youth in Religion - Gibson Lacroix; Youth in the Environment - Dellon Evans; Youth in Agriculture Award - Matthew Williams; Youth in Volunteerism Award - Tonica Gardiner; Youth Organisation Award - Rotaract Club of the University of The Bahamas; Patron Award - Leslie McDonald; Patron Award - Anita Doherty (Kim DeGregory accepting on her behalf); People’s Choice Award - Dachye Stubbs.

Photos: Austin Fernander