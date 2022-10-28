By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

TWO men had their 2016 murder and attempted murder charges dropped in the Supreme Court on Friday because of insufficient evidence against them.

Giovanni Clarke, represented by attorney Calvin Seymour, and Dekeil Bowe, represented by attorney Ryszard Humes, stood before Justice Guilimina Archer-Minns on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It was alleged that on April 13, 2016, the accused shot 23-year-old Akeem Raheem Brennen and Ken Rolle while their car was parked at a traffic light on Robinson Road.

Rolle survived his injuries but Brennen was pronounced dead in the parking lot of the Police Traffic Division on East West Highway on the same night.

During their latest court appearance, Justice Archer-Minns read the official nolle prosequi (no prosecution) signed by Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin. This document indicated that prosecutors for the Crown, Kenny Thompson and Timothy Bailey, lacked sufficient evidence to continue their trial against the accused.

As such Justice Archer-Minns officially discharged Clarke and Bowe of the offences. After hearing that their matter had been discontinued, the accused and their assembled families expressed joy in the courtroom.