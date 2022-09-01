Two face court over bail violations

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in separate cases of bail violation for murder and attempted murder.

James Johnson, 25, represented by attorney Audrey Bullard-Bonamy, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of threats of death and three counts of violation of bail conditions.

Johnson is accused of threatening to kill Corin Saunders on August 25 in Matthew Town, Inagua.

The defendant is further charged with breaching the conditions of his Supreme Court bail for attempted murder and armed robbery. Johnson is said to have left his residence outside the bounds of his 9pm – 6am curfew on July 27 and 29 in New Providence. Johnson also reportedly failed to sign in at the Grove Police Station by 6pm on August 25, the same day he allegedly threatened Mr Saunders.

In court, Johnson pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him.

The prosecution then objected to the defendant’s bail application contending that with his history if he is granted bail, he is likely to reoffend during his release.

Johnson’s counsel then cited the fact that her client has been on bail for four years in reference to his Supreme Court matter and has been wearing an electronic monitoring device during that time.

While the defendant claimed that officers would not allow him to sign in at the station as he lacked the proper ID, the magistrate still denied him bail at this time.

As such, Johnson will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until he returns to court for trial on November 2.

The other man, Alexander Roberts, 26, also faced Magistrate Vogt-Evans on five counts of violation of bail conditions.

He was granted bail after being charged in connection with the shooting death of Brandon Rolle at the Fish Fry on July 11, 2021.

On July 25, and August 13, 16, 21, and 29, Roberts breached the conditions of his bail by leaving his residence outside the hours of his court imposed 9pm to 6am curfew.

In court, Roberts pleaded guilty to all charges. In explaining his actions to the magistrate, he said he only breached his curfew to pick up his girlfriend from work as the sole licensed driver in their household. Roberts then asked for the court’s leniency.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans accepted the defendant’s guilty plea and convicted him for the offence. As such he was sentenced to one year at BDCS for all charges to be served concurrently.

Roberts is further expected to pay a $2,500 fine or risk an additional six months in custody.

The defendant has the right to appeal sentencing within seven days.