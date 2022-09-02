$240k cocaine find in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police foiled a suspected drug deal and recovered 12 kilos of cocaine worth close to a quarter million dollars on Wednesday evening.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that 27.5 pounds of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $240,000, were taken into police custody.

No arrest was made as the suspects managed to escape police capture, he said.

According to reports, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and Central Intelligence Unit, acting on intelligence, went to an unpaved road in the vicinity of the water tank located on Grand Bahama Highway.

ASP Rolle said on arrival, officers saw two vehicles, a dark blue-coloured SUV and a black Honda, parked in the area. A man was standing between both vehicles, he said.

The man went into the SUV upon seeing the police, after which both vehicles sped off in different directions.

Police gave chase. While pursuing the SUV, ASP Rolle said officers saw the driver throwing a grey bag out of the window.

“Officers abandoned the pursuit and secured the bag,” said ASP Rolle.

In the bag, officers found 12 packages of what they suspected to be cocaine.

ASP Rolle said that officers tried to locate the vehicles, but without success.

The suspected cocaine was taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit for safekeeping, he said.

The matter remains under active investigation.