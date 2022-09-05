Memorials placed for 26 victims of Hurricane Dorian

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWENTY-SIX memorial markers for the Hurricane Dorian victims who lost their lives in East End, Grand Bahama, were officially unveiled on Saturday during memorial ceremonies held on the third anniversary of the storm.

Seven markers, with name plaques of each victim, were erected in McLean’s Town; 17 in High Rock; and two in Freetown, representing the 26 victims who died in those settlements on September 2, 2019 during the storm.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe, Minister of State for Housing Lisa Rahming, Alex Storr, chairman of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson attended and laid wreaths in memory of the victims.

Wreaths were also laid at the foot of the Jack Hayward Bridge for those victims who died in the ‘Over the Bridge’ communities and the Lady Lakes Subdivision.

Mr Cooper said that the memorial landmarks erected in the settlements are a fitting tribute to the victims of East End.

“Those are most fitting for our brothers and sisters we have lost. I thank the families, friends, and members of the community for coming, but importantly, for allowing us to establish these memorials as landmarks in memory of your fallen loved ones,” he said.

“Today was extremely memorable for me; I was able to experience and feel your pain,” he said. “I want you to know that today is an unforgettable day for me, and I assure you that I will never forget you.”

Mr Cooper, who had visited EGB right after Dorian, recalled: “What I saw was a very different place; I saw homes you lost and infrastructure you relied on torn apart. I saw pictures of loved ones you were looking for. I heard story after story of despair and tragedy.

“I was heartbroken by what I saw and heard and still by what I see and feel today. So, I can only begin to imagine what it is that you have gone through and still going through.

“We have memorialised this occasion and we will continue to do so. But we wanted to come and tell you today that for us, this is not an exercise coming, laying a wreath, and erecting a memorial and going away until next year, we are here to give you our assurances that more will be done and quickly,” he vowed.

Mr Cooper apologised on behalf of the government for the long delay in recovery in East Grand Bahama over the past three years.

“In the months after Dorian hit, we were extremely critical of the terrible job we thought was being done at recovery (during the Minnis administration). We believe there was neglect, ambivalence, and grand standing while action was very limited. And we were right. When we came to office, we found a tangle of bureaucracy that designed more inefficiencies. We are not here to reflect on the past, but to chart the way forward we must recognise where we come from.

“I want to tell you frankly from my perspective as DPM, it is about the destination ahead more so than the route travelled, so far. So, I start by taking accountability and apologising on behalf of the government of The Bahamas over the past three years for not having done more fast enough to help you to restore your lives.

“And so today we bring all the players in the room - and just so you know I tend to write what I say to you so I can be accountable to myself and to you.”

He said the government is looking to make an immediate impact in the area to restore police services, post office, local government administrator services, NIB services, and provision for schools for children in East End.

He noted that the Cleveland Baptist Church in Freetown will be used to facilitate 30 students from K-3 to grade one by October, and students from grade two to nine will be placed at the high school in High Rock.

Ms Moxey said residents of EGB have experienced tremendous loss and that the government supports them.

“We feel your pain and we come here today to say we are standing with you. We want you to know you matter and we will put action behind our words. We are still grieving the loss of family and loved ones, and many homes need repairs, and many need assistance, and the road to recovery has been long. Real help is here,” she said.

Mr Thompson, MP for East Grand Bahama, noted that residents in the area are emotionally and mentally scared because of Dorian.

“We must be mindful of the psychological needs of the community in EGB and what they have gone through in the last three years - and what they are going through. One of things we like is for Social Services and the churches to put in place a programme that is going to meet not just physical needs, but also mental, emotional, and psychological needs of EGB,” he said.

East Grand residents were very emotional and expressed their feelings to officials.

A woman identified as Deborah Andrew thanked them and implored them to “stand for righteousness.”

Another resident, who became very emotional, expressed concerns about the delay in recovery for people in East End.

“We want our voices to be heard because we care about our people, and we want to see change,” the woman told Mr Cooper. “Both governments did not do justice and - I come as an Esther today because I want to see change for our people. I come by myself, and I would stand for my people.”

The woman said they are tired of politicians “tongue talking and putting on a show.”

On Sunday, memorial church services were held in East End and in Freeport by the Grand Bahama Port Authority.