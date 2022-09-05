‘No warning shots’ for police says Fernander

By LETRE SWEETING

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said officers have “the right to do what they have to do” when confronted with armed people who put their lives in danger.

He added that police are not “in the business” of letting off “warning shots” in these situations.

His comment came three days after a man was shot dead during an encounter with police when he produced a handgun and engaged the officers, officials said.

Commissioner Fernander spoke about police-involved shootings, rising crime and the establishment of a new task force while a guest on the Jones and Company programme on Jones Communication Network with host Dr Godfrey Eneas.

“We are not in the business of no warning shots,” the police chief said. “If your officers’ lives are in danger, or any civilians (are in danger), they have the right to do what they have to do.

“If an individual pulls a weapon on you, you can’t wait for them to (shoot). Growing up, you never thought that someone will actually shoot at a police officer in uniform. Just their presence in uniform, should say, ‘boy I can’t do that.’”

He also spoke about steps taken to establish a new task force that will include officers from all law enforcement agencies to better combat violent crime.

He echoed his statements made last month as a guest on Jerome Sawyer’s “Beyond the Headlines” television show, saying officers’ work is more burdensome when courts release those arrested on bail and police then often arrest the same person for the same offence.

“It’s hard for a family to see the person responsible for the death of their brother, their loved one, you in the food store shopping and they on bail and they on the side of you shopping. It’s hard to see that,” he said.

Therefore, assembling a joint task force is necessary, Commissioner Fernander added.

“I will move quickly to identify a firearms taskforce. Our task force unit will consist of those same agencies (law enforcement agencies). We have already identified two officers from all of those agencies who will be a part of this task force, including our US partners.”

He also said, “The office will be housed at police headquarters. We have already done our vetting with police officers. That office should be open between now and the second week in September.”

The police chief added that the majority of the illegal guns are coming from the United States.

“Firearms continue to come into our country and get into the hands of criminals and eventually being used in the commission of offence,” he said.

He also noted some improvements and restructuring happening to the police intelligence unit, as he promised during the official handover ceremony at police headquarters on July 5.

“We continue to upgrade and we continue to train. We have officers now and we have our US partners who (are) assisting with the training and we have to continue to step up our game,” he said.

“I’m not happy to that level to brag about it, but we are doing an excellent job in terms of executing, because we are an intelligent, driven police force and we had a lot of success based on our intel and we could only take it to another level,” he said.

“We should be in a position to say, based on who gets killed tonight - if we don’t pay attention - we almost could tell you who the next victim could be,” he said.

He added that the Firearms and Gang Units of the police force will become more active in the community and a stand-alone Domestic Violence Unit also will be implemented.

Commissioner Fernander’s comments come as the country faces around 90 murders recorded so far for the year.

Just last weekend, Bahamian track and field Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart was tragically shot dead early on Saturday in Abaco.

On Thursday, a man was shot and killed by police when he produced a handgun and engaged the officers.

Last year, 21 police-involved shootings were recorded, 13 of which were fatal.