American woman dies after shark attack

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS



lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AN American woman died after a shark attack while snorkelling with family near Green Cay on Tuesday.

The woman was brought to Montagu Beach after the attack, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Montagu Beach, press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that shortly after 2pm police received reports of a shark attack near Green Cay.



“Information is that a family from Pennsylvania came in this morning via cruise ship, they booked a tour with a local company that took them to Green Cay, about a half mile just northwest of Rose Island,” she said at the Montagu docking ramp.



According to CSP Skippings, Green Cay is known for snorkelling excursions, however the beach has been temporarily closed by officials for such operations.



A source said the victim and their family were passengers onboard the Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.



CSP Skippings said the family was reportedly snorkelling in the ocean and family members observed a bull shark attacking the victim.



“Family members along with operators from the boating company were able to rescue the female and brought her on board the tour company’s boat and brought her here to the Montagu ramp which is the closest docking facility,” she added.



The chief superintendent said the victim’s identity is unknown at this time; however, it is reported that she is in her late 50’s and the mother of the family.

