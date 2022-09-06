Baha Mar worker is accused of sex assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MALE Baha Mar employee was granted $7,000 bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after he was accused of indecently assaulting a female Canadian tourist at the resort.

Lavaughn Ferguson, 33, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of indecent assault against the 33-year-old woman.

It is alleged that after Ferguson was let into the hotel room by the female complainant on August 31, he touched the woman’s breasts and vagina without her consent.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As there was no objection to bail by prosecutor ASP Lewis, Ferguson was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the conditions of his bail, Ferguson is expected to sign in at South Beach Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans further warned the accused not to interfere with the complainant in this matter.

Ferguson’s trial is set for September 14.

He is represented by attorney Kareem Higgins.