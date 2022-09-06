Citizenship poll

EDITOR, The Tribune.

So, a certain media outlet is holding a poll - subject: Should we grant automatic citizenship?

Tricky question as there is far from one answer, but as sure as the sun rose in the east, I suspect there is some madness in this poll - will we hear that this is the view of the people?

It should be noted there is an awaiting justices’ case at Privy Council which will be considerable if the Justice Winder judgement is held up - then a male Bahamian who fathers a child with a non-Bahamian that child will be Bahamian.

M THOMPSON

Nassau,

September 2, 2022.