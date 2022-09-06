Forecasters keeping close watch on three systems

LOCAL weather forecasters are watching the development of three systems — two tropical storms and one tropical wave.

However, none of these pose any direct threat to The Bahamas at this time.

According to reports last week, Tropical Storm Danielle was expected to be the first hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season — reaching a strength of a category one storm.

In an update on Danielle yesterday, meteorologist Basil Dean said the tropical storm is weakening and conditions are becoming less favourable for any kind of development.

“Danielle is now some 950 miles west northwest of the Azores Islands. Danielle is moving north-north east at eight miles. And maximum sustained winds have decreased to 85 miles per hour and some slow weakening of the system is anticipated over the next couple of days,” he told The Tribune.

Mr Dean said there are no watches or warnings for Tropical Storm Danielle.

On its Facebook page yesterday, the Department of Meteorology said Tropical Storm Earl is now moving north-north westward with little change in strength, however it can become a hurricane later this week.

Mr Dean said this tropical storm also is not a severe threat to The Bahamas at this time.

According to Mr Dean, a tropical wave is currently southeast of Cabo Verde Islands and has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by the end of the week.

“The tropical wave is southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and it’s producing a broad area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “However, this has a good potential, but a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week, at least by the end of this week. So, we’ll keep our eyes on that as well.”

He expressed the importance of Bahamians remaining vigilant and prepared as we enter the peak of the hurricane season.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.