Ranfurly asks for help for transitional home

THE Ranfurly Homes for Children is calling on Bahamians to get involved as they begin phase two construction on their Transitional Home Pods.

The pods aim to help children as they transition from teenager to adult.

The Ranfurly Home’s STEP Programme provides young Bahamians aged 18-21 years with the tools, resources, and support they need to continue to thrive as they transition into independent living and learn to become productive members of society.

Joey Premock, president of the Ranfurly board of directors, said: “Our transitional home, The Step Programme is essential and vital to our young adults transitioning out of child protective facilities. Our young adults will continue to be in a safe environment being on Ranfurly’s property but will allow them to integrate the skills learned while in an independent living situation. Our approach focuses on continued education, job skills, and placement, household management, financial literacy, meal planning and preparation, and self-care practices. This next step of living offers skill development while young adults are gaining experience living a successful and independent life.”

The project began in Spring 2019. Phase one was officially completed as the year ended, with the help and financial support of Bahamas Charitable Giving Foundation (BCGG), MacTaggert Third Fund, Zonta Club of New Providence, the Giveback Girl, and many others.

The Giveback Girl, led by Scieska Adderley, stepped in to assist with the décor of the units.

One of Ranfurly’s current residents is 19-year-old Symone Mackey, who said: “When I first learned that I would be moving into the transitional home, I felt super excited and liberated, yet somewhat afraid! I was uncertain of the challenges ahead as I was now entering the world that seemed years and years away - the adult world. ‘Adulting’, as some may call it, is not easy as it seems. I now had new responsibilities that I had to take on, such as paying bills, finding employment, purchasing groceries, and clothing, and making my own decisions, as well as facing the repercussions, to name a few. Being given the opportunity to live in the transitional home was a blessing. Firstly, it has provided me with a sense of security. Knowing I have a place to stay while I save for my future took away the headache. Secondly, I had some privacy! Being in multiple children’s homes from the tender age of two, I was always surrounded by a lot of other kids, and having my own space where it was just me finally meant a lot. Lastly, I received immense support from the Board of Directors and Staff of The Ranfurly Home for Children mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I am truly grateful.”

With phase two underway, a further four units are being built.

An official groundbreaking ceremony will be held on September 22.

Ranfurly hopes to raise a further $225,000 (a total of $365,000 less the residual funds previously donated) needed to complete this project successfully.

The board said: “With your help, be it financial, donation of building materials or interior décor, and know-how, we can put these young Bahamians on the right path for a successful and productive life.

“We are appealing to all members of our island community – corporate, private citizens, charitable organisations, and the like. This is an incredible opportunity to Step Up for the STEP programme and play an essential role in helping to build a brighter future by empowering today’s youth.”

To learn more or to find out how you can lend your support, contact the Ranfurly Home at 242-393- 3115, mail@ranfurlyhome. org or visit their website at www.ranfurlyhome.org .