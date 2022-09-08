‘Did tagging team lead to shark’s presence in area?’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE owner of a local dive company has questioned if shark tagging for scientific research led to the presence of the marine animal in waters off Green Cay where a woman was fatally attacked.

Stuart Cove, of Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas, spoke to this newspaper a day after an American woman died after a shark attack while snorkelling with family on Tuesday.

The Tribune understands Seas The Day Bahamas is the tour company responsible for the excursion.

On its Facebook page, the company released a comment expressing sympathy for the tragic accident.

“All of us at Seas The Day are deeply saddened and shocked by the shark attack at Green Cay yesterday (Tuesday). Please keep the family in your prayers,” the company said.

After over 40 years in operation, Mr Cove said there are two catalysts which may have contributed to the incident.

Mr Cove told The Tribune the area of Green Cay is home to many turtles, hence why the site is frequented by tour operators for snorkelling excursions.

He said: “There are a lot of turtles there. That’s where Atlantis releases all its young turtles, so it’s become very popular with the north side operators because you could go snorkelling with the turtles. Which of course is the favourite food of the tiger shark.”

He explained the huge population of turtles in the area serves as food for various shark species, hence why it could be presumed they frequent the area.

In addition to the turtles on Green Cay, Mr Cove questioned if the incident is a result of the government permitting scientists to conduct research on sharks.

“There is an outset that works with government and ministry officials should probably be contacted... they chum like hell in Nassau Harbour.

“They set long lines to capture the sharks, tag them, and measure them for scientific information and I think my personal opinion is that’s the reason why these sharks come in like that.”

The tour operator suggested that the government should intervene and implement various protocols to prevent this from happening again.

“I think the government needs to stop giving permits, or when they give permits to the scientists make sure they do the science over an angle someplace far away from where there’s people swimming,” he told this newspaper yesterday.

“Next thing you know, we’ll have a little kid eaten by a school of sharks. Then the government needs to step in, and say ‘listen, you can have a permit, but you have to be 20 miles away from any major swimming or populated areas,’” he added.

Mr Cove also encouraged tour operators to put the necessary protocols in place, to ensure the safety of both their business and customers.

“I am very concerned when these things happen, because, you know, you have to respect the sharks and once you are interacting with sharks, you have to put protocols in place. I believe we have all kinds of operators going over the Green Cay and they fish and they clean fish and they have the people on the water to see the turtles and that’s great.

“But you know, they’re shutting themselves down, because the government’s not going to tolerate that. The government can’t afford to have visitors being killed by sharks. I mean, that’s terrible press for the country.”

Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday police received reports of a shark attack near Green Cay, which resulted in the death of an American woman.

Press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said Green Cay is known for snorkelling excursions, however the beach has been temporarily closed by officials for such operations.

A similar incident occurred in 2019, as a 21-year-old American woman died after she was savaged by sharks while swimming with her mother near Rose Island.