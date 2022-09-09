Bahamians pay tribute to monarch

By LETRE SWEETING

BAHAMIANS are mourning the loss of 96-year-old British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday afternoon after 70 years on the throne.

Remembering the royal national anthem “God Save the Queen”, that was sung by Bahamian students in all government schools before The Bahamas gained independence, Theresa Mortimer, president of Bahamas Financial Services Union (BFSU), said she finds the Queen’s passing sad.

“The Queen has been a monarch for more years than I have been living, so all of my life I have heard about Queen Elizabeth and so on your travels to London of course you always want to go to the Buckingham Palace where the Queen stays and you try to see how close you can get to it, even though you don’t get to her. When I heard the Queen died the song that came to mind was, ‘God save our gracious Queen, long may she ever reign, God save the Queen.’ That’s a song that we grew up in school singing and so that came to mind right away.”

Ms Mortimer added: “Being a Commonwealth nation we were always in the path of the Queen, so anything the Queen did, we always heard about it, we always knew about it. So that was one of the good things about being a Commonwealth nation.”

Eighteen-year-old athlete Torriano McNeil agreed with Ms Mortimer. He said he didn’t expect the Queen to ever die.

“When I heard that she passed, I honestly said to myself, ‘Wow’. She lived almost a century. The fact that you say, ‘Long live the Queen,’ you’re speaking life and that literally spoke life into her. That was my impression. Well I just want to express my condolences to the royal family and all who loved her as well.”

Another Bahamian, certified public accountant Lakeisha Albury, said the Queen was one of a kind and will be missed dearly.

“She represented royalty in every aspect of the word. A true testament to declaring positivity and enjoying a long life that was spoken over her. May her soul rest in peace,” Mrs Albury said.

Jose Fortune expressed shock after news of the Queen’s passing.

He said, “It’s shocking and devastating to find out that Her Majesty has passed after just burying her husband (last year), now her. But heartfelt condolences to the royal family and God bless the Queen and may God continue to watch and guide over us and the other Commonwealth nations.”

After hearing reports of the Queen’s ill health yesterday morning, registered nurse Roda Pearce said she expected the tragic news.

“The end of a dynasty has passed. She will be dearly missed by those that loved her,” she said.

Bahamian Pastor Pedro Cartwright also expressed heartfelt condolences over the news.

He said, “The Queen has exemplified herself with royalty and with dignity and she was one that was very wise. She served so many years. I feel that it’s really sad, but she lived a long life and she did well in service and she always kept integrity.”

After her death, the Queen’s 73-year-old son, now King Charles III, automatically succeeded the throne, though his official coronation may not take place for a few months.

Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth visited The Bahamas, one of 56 British Commonwealth nations, a total of five times.