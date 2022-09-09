Young girl dies after swing set accident

A YOUNG girl died yesterday after a swing set fell on her, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said last night.
He added that the incident took place in the constituency he represents, Freetown.
The Tribune understands the child, 8, was at a park in the Kemp Road area after 7pm when the incident took place.
Police are investigating the incident and said more details will be released soon.
