67kg of cocaine found on US vessel

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force intercepted a 37ft American registered Contender vessel with 67 kilos of suspected cocaine onboard 18 miles north of Exuma yesterday.
The detained craft and occupants were cautioned and the vessel was taken into custody.
Officials said the vessel and its occupants will be taken to the RBDF base in Coral Harbour and turned over to the relevant authorities for further processing.
