Boy charged with bringing knife to school

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A BOY was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday when he tried to take a knife to school.

The 13-year-old, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux in the presence of a legal guardian. There he faced a charge of unlawfully carrying arms.

At around 9.15am on September 14, the juvenile was caught taking a flip-knife to his high school.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to the offence. As a result his $800 police bail was extended and he was ordered to observe a 4pm to 7am curfew at his residence every Monday to Friday. He was also ordered to remain indoors on Saturdays and is only to be allowed out on Sundays for church from 9am to 2pm.

The accused is expected to return to court for a report on November 24.