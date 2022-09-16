Tropical Storm Fiona being monitored closely

LOCAL weather forecasters are closely monitoring the development of Tropical Storm Fiona which is expected to affect the southeast Bahamas next week.

According to a meteorologist at the Department of Meteorology, the tropical storm is anticipated to gradually intensify over the next couple of days.

As of Friday afternoon, the storm was moving through the Leeward Islands and expected to move over the British and US Virgin Islands along with Puerto Rico on Saturday.

By Wednesday morning or Tuesday night, the storm is expected to be near the southeast Bahamas.

Forecasters hope the storm will weaken as it moves over Hispaniola, however if that doesn’t happen the southeast Bahamas should expect stronger storm conditions by mid-next week.

Based on the storm's current proximity to the southeastern islands, forecasters predict warning alerts will be issued beginning Saturday.