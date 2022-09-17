0

SKYGuard Tropical Storm Fiona Update (#5)

As of Saturday, September 17, 2022

Tropical Storm Fiona

SYNOPSIS....Tropical Storm Fiona is over the northeastern Caribbean Sea at 5 AM EDT moving W at 13 mph.

Maximum sustained winds 50 kt, gusts 60 kt. Fiona is forecast to move near or just south of Puerto Rico through Sunday, and strengthen to a hurricane as it nears the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic late Sunday night.

Scattered showers are expected over the far western part of the area through early next week as a trough lingers off the Florida coast.

Comments

birdiestrachan 8 hours, 57 minutes ago

Hurricanes have been known to pass Grand bahama gain strength and turn back I believe
France did that

0

