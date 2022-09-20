Residents get ready for storm

RESIDENTS of the southern Bahamas were bracing for tropical storm conditions last night as Hurricane Fiona continued on its path towards those Family Islands.

Fiona strengthened into a category two storm yesterday packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 100mph with higher gusts after battering Puerto Rico and leaving that island without electricity, according to international reports.

The storm made landfall in the Dominican Republic yesterday.

In an alert issued at 6pm yesterday, the Department of Meteorology said rainbands were spreading across the southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Samana Cay, Long Cay and Ragged Island.

This means tropical storm conditions were expected within 36 hours.

Fiona was moving toward the northwest near 10mph and was expected to continue this general motion overnight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest today and to the north on Wednesday.

“Steady strengthening is expected during the next couple of days and Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday,” the Met Department said.

The agency said residents in the southern Bahamas, particularly Inagua, Mayaguana, Samana Cay, Acklins and Crooked Island, were warned to brace for possible tropical storm conditions last night. This includes strong wind, heavy rain and localised flooding. Up to three inches of rain is expected.

At a press conference on Saturday, Captain Steven Russell, the director of NEMA, said that emergency evacuation services were on standby to assist residents of Mayaguana if necessary.

“The commitment of a number of aircrafts airlines here in New Providence and they are standing by if it becomes necessary. From our discussion this afternoon (Saturday) in terms of a number of persons in Mayaguana who might need to be evacuated for medical reasons or facing a medical condition we will refine that plan of action tonight with a view of executing to evacuate those persons (Sunday). Definitely before the watch and warning phase, definitely during the watch phase we will have those persons evacuated from Mayaguana as necessary,” Capt Russell said.