Hunt for gunmen as three shot

POLICE are searching for the suspects behind two shootings that occurred on Sunday and Monday.

In the first incident, a gunman reportedly shot a 28-year-old man while on Labour Street off Flint Street on Sunday. Initial reports reveal that shortly before 3pm, the victim was seated in his Burgundy colored Cube when he was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by an unknown man. The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle where he is detained in stable condition.

Meanwhile, two men were shot while at Lucky Heart Corner on Monday.

Shortly before 9pm the occupants of a heavily tinted purple Toyota Passo opened fire on a group of people attending a grill-out, which resulted in two men being shot multiple times. The victims were taken to hospital by private vehicle, where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police also said they are questioning a 29-year-old male of Ridgeland Park West in connection with a stabbing that has left his 30-year-old brother in hospital.

Preliminary reports reveal that two brothers while at Ashely Street got into a physical argument that resulted in the 30-year-old being stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to hospital where he is detained in critical condition.

Anyone with information that can help these investigations is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-8477.