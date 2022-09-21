Man accused over murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Welji Noel in Carmichael earlier this month.

Trevano Greene, 28, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt on a charge of murder.

He is accused of shooting Noel multiple times about the body on September 10 on an unnamed road near Lazaretto Road.

When paramedics arrived, Noel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the grave nature of the offence, Greene was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his case would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The chief magistrate told the accused that she lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, but that he has the right to apply for it in the Supreme Court.

Until he is granted bail, he will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

While Greene denied any involvement in this incident, he also told the magistrate of concerns over his safety in prison, to which she said she would speak to the relevant authorities.

Greene is expected to receive his VBI on December 2.