MASK MANDATE TO BE LIFTED ON OCTOBER 1ST – Still required in schools, health care facilities, and senior care homes

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis said today that the mask mandate will be lifted, starting on October 1st.
In a statement on social media, Mr Davis said: “Today, we are announcing the removal of the mask mandate in The Bahamas on October 1st. However, masks will continue to be required in schools, health care facilities, and in senior care homes for the time being. Some Bahamians will also choose to continue wearing a mask in crowded settings; everyone's choices deserve our respect.
“The adjustments to the mask mandate were recommended by the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Health & Wellness. People with COVID symptoms should seek testing. A reminder: free testing and free vaccinations will continue to be available to members of the public.”
• See Thursday's Tribune for more.
Comments
AnObserver 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
About damn time.
whogothere 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Children have never ever ever been a contributor to transmission, hospitalisation or death in any nation. It is frankely embarrassing to still require this useless talisman in schools with any scientific backing as to it's efficacy...but yep about time to budge on this issue...
JokeyJack 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
The Chinese want all the children in western nations to suffer brain damage from reduced oxygen, and not learn social skills so as adults they will be easy to manipulate into riots so new lockdowns can be put in place and new forced injections of monitoring chips required.
Nobody would have thought that we would lay our children on the altar to sacrifice to Chinese dragon gods - but i suppose Christianity ia just out of style.
Children are only the unwanted byproducts of sexual activity anyway, so who cares if masks destroy their lives.
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Two More Weeks
