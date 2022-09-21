MASK MANDATE TO BE LIFTED ON OCTOBER 1ST – Still required in schools, health care facilities, and senior care homes

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis said today that the mask mandate will be lifted, starting on October 1st.

In a statement on social media, Mr Davis said: “Today, we are announcing the removal of the mask mandate in The Bahamas on October 1st. However, masks will continue to be required in schools, health care facilities, and in senior care homes for the time being. Some Bahamians will also choose to continue wearing a mask in crowded settings; everyone's choices deserve our respect.

“The adjustments to the mask mandate were recommended by the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Health & Wellness. People with COVID symptoms should seek testing. A reminder: free testing and free vaccinations will continue to be available to members of the public.”

