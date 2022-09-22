14-year-old boy stabbed

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 14-YEAR-OLD male student of Doris Johnson Senior High School is in critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed on Tuesday in the Fox Hill area, police said.

Another 14-year-old student is in custody and is assisting police with their investigation.

Police said the incident occurred shortly before 4pm.

“Preliminary reports reveal that the victim was walking north on Fox Hill Road with a group of male students when a male passenger on a public service transportation stabbed him in the upper body,” police said in a crime report.

“The victim was taken to the hospital via EMS personnel where he is detained in critical condition.”

Press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters yesterday that police took a 14-year-old boy into custody to question him in relation to the incident.

She said police were concerned about recent violent acts involving children.

“We’re very concerned as a department of the escalation that we see happening among, especially our nation’s youth, and what I want is to encourage young people. Conflicts will always arise. Conflicts will always be present. Conflicts will not go away. Conflicts are a natural part of life,” she said.

“If they’re handled properly, conflicts can actually take you to another level in your maturity and so what I want to encourage young people to do, especially knowing that conflicts are going to arise, whenever you are confronted with a conflict, I need you to stop, think about it, stop, think, and then react.

“And in your reaction, consider what may be the consequences. Because every action, there’s going to be a consequence for it.

“We have a number of country counselling agencies, persons who are ready and willing to sit and talk with you, persons who want to show you step by step, how to resolve your conflicts.”

But she had a message for parents as well.

“And so I want parents as well, to talk to (the children) to let them know that there will be conflicts. But let’s work together to show them how to resolve those conflicts and, two, parents are to be role models for their children because children are going to emulate exactly what they see their parents do. And so parents, it’s incumbent upon you to also play a role in this crime or these activities that the young people are getting into. These unnecessary, I call them, conflicts unnecessary resulting to violence. Violence is never the answer to a conflict.”