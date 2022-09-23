Belinda Wilson re-elected BUT president in unofficial results

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BELINDA Wilson has unofficially been re-elected president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers.

The elections were held Thursday and the unofficial results came late that night revealing that Mrs Wilson’s team appeared to have taken 13 of the 15 positions that were contested.

She told The Tribune at the time that she intended to make this three-year term her last time occupying the office.

“I feel honoured that the members re-elected me as their president and I will continue to serve them to the best of my ability,” Mrs Wilson said in a brief interview. “What I'm also pleased about, thus far, is the executive committee has 15 positions and the unofficial result at this point my A team may have 13 of those 15 positions. We want to wait for the certificate and the certification of the election.”

Recently, the government and the Bahamas Union of Teachers signed an industrial agreement that included salary and increment increases as well as expanded health insurance coverage for union members.