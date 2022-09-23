Ten beaches on Grand Bahama set for clean up initiative

By DENSIE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SCHOOLS and civic organisations on Grand Bahama will hit the beaches Saturday for International Coastal Cleanup, spearheaded annually by the Ministry of Tourism.

Ten beaches have been targeted for the major cleanup initiative which starts at 8am.

Nine schools and about 20 civic organisations have volunteered to participate this year.

International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICC) is observed on September 17. The purpose is to raise awareness about the growing pollution on various beaches of the world.

The cleanup was initially set for Saturday, September 17, but was postponed on Grand Bahama due to inclement weather.

Litter and debris collected from the beaches is documented.

ICC, in partnership with volunteer organisations and individuals around the globe, engages people to remove trash from the world’s beaches and waterways. With the help of volunteers, ICC has become a beacon of hope, leading and inspiring action in support for the ocean.

Since its beginning, more than 17 million volunteers have collected more than 348 million pounds of trash.

In 2021, more than 800 pounds of debris and trash were collected on Grand Bahama beaches during the 36th International Coastal Cleanup, with the help of various civic groups.