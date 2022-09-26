Police seeking six suspects in armed robberies

POLICE are looking for six men they suspect to be behind four separate armed robberies that occurred on Saturday.

The first incident occurred shortly before 3pm at a business on Robinson Road. Initial reports indicate that a lone gunman entered the place and demanded cash. The suspect allegedly robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a black Honda Fit with no licence plates attached.

The second incident took place after 7.30pm in the area of East Bay Street. Preliminary reports reveal that two men entered the establishment allegedly armed with handguns. One of the suspects approached the cashier and demanded cash while the other stood guard by the door. The suspects robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot in a westerly direction towards Potter’s Cay.

The third incident happened shortly after 8pm at a convenience store in the area of Carmichael Road. According to initial reports, a gunman entered the establishment and demanded cash. The assailant robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a black Nissan Cube with no rear licence plates attached. The fourth incident reportedly occurred shortly after 11pm in the area of Fort Charlotte. Preliminary reports indicate that a man and woman were in the area of the parking lot on Fort Charlotte when they were accosted by two male gunmen.

One of the suspects assaulted the male victim in his head before robbing the pair of their Ford truck. The suspects fled the area in a westerly direction on West Bay Street.

In other crime news, police reported that they confiscated marijuana and a marijuana plant on Friday.

Shortly before 11.30pm, officers executed a search warrant at a residence located on Wilton Street where they discovered $2,000 worth of drugs at the back of the property.

In the second incident, shortly after 11.30pm, officers acting on intelligence, went to a vacant lot on Acklins Street where they discovered a large marijuana plant. No arrests were made in connection with these discoveries. Active police investigations continue.

• Police said they are investigating an attempted suicide after an American visitor reportedly overdosed on medication at a West Bay Street resort on Saturday.

Shortly before 10pm, police responded to reports of a caucasian woman who ingested an excessive amount of medication in an attempt to commit suicide at the local resort.

EMS personnel were summoned and rendered medical assistance.

The tourist is being monitored, police said and an investigation is ongoing.

Police appealed to members of the public to help those who may be in crisis by paying special attention to the following warning signs: feeling a sense of hopelessness, increased use of alcohol and drugs, engaging in reckless or risky behaviour and/ or sudden withdrawal or isolation from family and friends.