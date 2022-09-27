EXPAT KILLED INSIDE GATED COMMUNITY: Cable Bahamas manager’s killing shocks quiet complex

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
POLICE are investigating a homicide in western New Providence after a British man was discovered inside a condominium with multiple lacerations to the body yesterday.
While police did not give an official identification, The Tribune understands the victim was Marcus Hinsbey, a technical accounts manager at the Cable Bahamas Group.
Press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said around 10.30am yesterday, co-workers alerted police that they had not heard from the deceased.
“Hence, police along with the property manager here, breached the condominium occupied by the deceased and once on the inside discovered a Caucasian male who appears to be in his early 60s with multiple lacerations to the body,” she told reporters on the scene.
Asked for an estimate of how long the body was there, she could not say definitely, but said it appears that “it may have been a day.”
She said police do not know who killed the expat, but added that cameras on the property will be used to aid in the investigation.
When The Tribune arrived at the gated community on Atlantic Drive, crime scene investigators were processing the scene while a few neighbours looked on.
One resident, who did not want to be named, described the victim as a friendly person who was helpful to those who lived in the gated complex. They said the killing came as a shock to the quiet Westridge community.
In a statement, the Cable Bahamas Group said it mourned the loss of Mr Hinsbey, adding that the board of directors, CEO, executives as well as others extend condolences to his family.
The Tribune understands Mr Hinsbey was on the board of his condominium’s association.
Police are asking any member of the public who might have information to contact them at Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
tribanon 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Vizcaya condominium community?
Hopefully police will be investigating any feuds with co-workers at Cable Bahamas or with another unit owner/tenant within his condominium community.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
people who do not pay condominium fees can be vicious to condominium board members.
hrysippus 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
The Bahamas has one of the highest rates of murder per capita in the world. There should be no surprise that even those living in gated and guarded rich people's communities are not safe from the killings. RIP, our latest victim.
pileit 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
what is it with this "rich people" talk we keep peddling? When your labors pay off after a lifetime of toil, and you find yourself with disposable funds in the bank, are you suddenly someone else? do your feelings and memories and loyalties become erased? Its a false separation built upon hapless, resentful ignorance. Rich today, poor tomorrow, same people. Some wish to justify their state by pointing to the success of others. "Dey is take erryting, das why ine gat nuttin". No, your preparation, labor, and product were inadequate, thats why you have nothing. God help us look in the mirror and be stirred to improve.
bahamianson 56 minutes ago
Just a fantastic reply. Some people work hard,study long hours and sacrifice immediate pleasure. Others, on the other hand, want it now and will not sacrifice. Just because he did it his way and was "successful ", means no more or less. MAKE BETTER DECISIONS.oh, I know how to resolve your problems, go have another baby.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
I AM sorry he met a volient death
There is no reason for it may his soul rest In peace
