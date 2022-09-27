EXPAT KILLED INSIDE GATED COMMUNITY: Cable Bahamas manager’s killing shocks quiet complex

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a homicide in western New Providence after a British man was discovered inside a condominium with multiple lacerations to the body yesterday.

While police did not give an official identification, The Tribune understands the victim was Marcus Hinsbey, a technical accounts manager at the Cable Bahamas Group.

Press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said around 10.30am yesterday, co-workers alerted police that they had not heard from the deceased.

“Hence, police along with the property manager here, breached the condominium occupied by the deceased and once on the inside discovered a Caucasian male who appears to be in his early 60s with multiple lacerations to the body,” she told reporters on the scene.

Asked for an estimate of how long the body was there, she could not say definitely, but said it appears that “it may have been a day.”

She said police do not know who killed the expat, but added that cameras on the property will be used to aid in the investigation.

When The Tribune arrived at the gated community on Atlantic Drive, crime scene investigators were processing the scene while a few neighbours looked on.

One resident, who did not want to be named, described the victim as a friendly person who was helpful to those who lived in the gated complex. They said the killing came as a shock to the quiet Westridge community.

In a statement, the Cable Bahamas Group said it mourned the loss of Mr Hinsbey, adding that the board of directors, CEO, executives as well as others extend condolences to his family.

The Tribune understands Mr Hinsbey was on the board of his condominium’s association.

Police are asking any member of the public who might have information to contact them at Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.