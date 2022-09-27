Ministry addresses road traffic allegations

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

THE Ministry of Transport and Housing was yesterday forced to address allegations pertaining to Road Traffic Department staff after claims of discord among workers were aired on social media.

In a statement yesterday the ministry said while it is not the policy of the government to publicly comment on internal staff matters, it took “grave exception” to personal allegations against employees being made public while claims remain under active investigation by independent parties.

“Public officers are reminded of the provisions of General Orders which disallows public statements on any matter,” the statement read. “The ministry continues to foster and encourage a harmonious and respectful working environment at the Road Traffic Department and all agencies under its remit.

“The ministry remains strongly committed to strengthening the audit and compliance oversight of the Road Traffic Department and will not be deterred in its efforts to safeguard the government’s revenue stream.”

Earlier in the statement, the ministry, which is responsible for the department, said that with the collection of revenue from vehicle licensing and inspection fees, it draws more than $60m in revenue for the government.

“This revenue is critical in supporting the programmes and initiatives of the government of The Bahamas and covers the operating costs of the Road Traffic Department.

“The revenue must be protected,” the statement also said.

“To ensure the integrity of revenue collected, numerous processes and procedures have been implemented. Additionally, several audits have been undertaken to ensure that employees act in accordance with the established protocols of the Department.”

The statement came after it was alleged that a contracted worker had been verbally abusive to staff members at the Road Traffic Department. There were also calls made for Transport and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby- Davis to remove the worker and address staff grievances. A photograph of a staff petition about the matter was also circulated on Facebook.