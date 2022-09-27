Noon – SKYGuard | Bahamas Dept of Meteorology Special Wx Bulletin on Hurricane Ian

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Hurricane Ian

NOON SKYGuard | Bahamas Dept of Meteorology Special Wx Bulletin on Major Cat 3 Hurricane Ian

FORECAST FOR NW BAHAMAS FROM BAHAMAS DEPT OF METEOROLOGY

Due to its large expanse and the fact that the islands are located on the strongest side of the storm, rainbands from Hurricane Ian will continue to bring heavy rains, severe thunderstorms with dangerous lightning, gusty winds and possible tornadic activity to the Northwest Bahamas, in particular, the islands of Bimini, Grand Bahama, Abaco, the Berry Islands and Andros.

For the Extreme Northwest Bahamas (Bimini, Grand Bahama, the Berry Islands and Abaco their surrounding waters and Cays), winds are forecast to reach near gale force (28 to 33 knots) with gusts to tropical storm force beginning Wednesday AM

Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are expected with isolated amounts of up to 8 inches through Friday. As a result, severe localized flooding is possible in low-lying, and flood-prone areas. Minor coastal flooding along the east and south coasts are possible during the high tide cycle. Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution while moving about.

MARINE

Mariners and boaters in these areas, are to remain in port and beachgoers are advised to refrain from entering rough seas

SPECIAL NOTE

The public is reminded storms DO NOT move in straight lines, they tend to wobble. Therefore, a state of readiness should be maintained if Ian tracks farther east. When required, severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued throughout the day and into Friday.

Residents are advised to pay close attention to all warnings/statements issued by The Bahamas Department of Meteorology.