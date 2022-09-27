Wanted suspect shot dead by police

POLICE shot a wanted suspect dead in Gamble Heights yesterday afternoon after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers.

According to press liaison officer Chief Supt Chrislyn Skippings, shortly after 5pm officers acted on intelligence that a wanted suspect was seen at a residence in Gamble Heights. She said officers went to the area and encountered the suspect who allegedly “engaged the officers and was fatally shot.”

She said police recovered a handgun and ammunition from the deceased.

This is the second fatal police-involved shooting in two days.

Police said a teenager allegedly involved in an armed robbery was fatally shot on Saturday after pulling a gun on officers. In that incident, police also said a weapon was recovered from the deceased.

Yesterday, CSP Skippings told criminals that they could meet the same fate if they fail to obey the law.

“Police are here to maintain law and order, we are here to preserve the peace, we are here to protect life and property. And those persons who fail to obey law and order this can be your fate,” she said.

She said yesterday’s suspect was wanted for a number of armed robberies and was in his early 20s.

In August, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said officers have “the right to do what they have to do” when confronted with armed people who put their lives in danger.

He added that the police are not “in the business” of letting off “warning shots” in these situations.

Last year, 21 police-involved shootings were recorded, of which 13 were fatal.

The Tribune had previously reported that The Bahamas has one of the highest per capita rates of police involved killings in the world, with 11 recorded in 2017, 2018 and 2020.