Bahamas' first IHOP officially opens

By Jade Russell

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Mortimer family were the first customers to be welcomed into The Bahamas’ first IHOP Tuesday, after dozens of residents camped outside on Monday night to win the chance of receiving free pancakes for the next year.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the doors of the new restaurant at the Mall at Marathon waiting to get a taste of the famous pancakes. One customer in line yelled: “These pancakes better be good!”

Burton Rodgers, the IHOP franchise holder for The Bahamas, said the opening for the franchise was a long time coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He announced the opening of the restaurant in 2022.

“This has been a tedious five years, COVID slowed it down a bit. But now we are here, it is specially for The Bahamas. Because I know for years everybody has been talking about this and getting the franchise. Many days I thought that this day would not come, all the difficulties and getting here to this moment. But we're here, April 4 is real.”

During the grand opening, a donation of $3,000 was awarded to the Princess Margaret Hospital Children’s Ward. Staff of IHOP were able to invite their friends and family to a soft launch of the restaurant at the weekend where the tips from that night were donated to PMH’s children ward.

For his part, William Urrego, regional vice president of the Americas for Dine Brands International, expressed great excitement to finally have an IHOP in The Bahamas.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for quite a while and unfortunately because of the pandemic we had to delay. But it's really exciting to be here in the community of Nassau and we're looking to open more restaurants in the future,” Mr Urrego.



Minister of Labour Keith Bell also expressed excitement for the IHOP franchise. He said now Bahamians can enjoy the restaurant in the country first hand.

Meanwhile, the first 200 customers were offered free pancakes once a week.

Sherial Mortimer, one of the first customers to enter IHOP, said her family and her camped outside from 7pm the night before the opening. She said it was a “real” experience, to say the least.

Her husband, Gregory Mortimer, said the family decided to give their free pancakes voucher to the underprivileged.

He said: “They said they will give out free pancakes for a year. So, me and my wife decided we will get that prize and then we'll pass that on to some of the underprivileged people and homeless.”

The restaurant will eventually be 24 hours but for now it will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Sunday to Thursday from 7am to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 7am to 2am.