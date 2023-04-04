EDITORIAL: Slow motion over bill shows women not a priority

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe says that the government won’t rush the Gender Violence Bill. We are not sure why he felt the need to tell us that – the evidence of our own eyes was enough to see there was no sign of any progress.

The deadline for bringing the legislation is one that has been set by government itself – but it has failed to live up to the expectations it set itself.

In January last year, after Heavenly Terveus was killed by her boyfriend, the State Minister for Social Services, Lisa Rahming, said the bill would be tabled “in a few weeks or a few months”. More than a few of each has passed, and no sign of the bill.

So where is it?

According to Mr Wilchcombe, the role of the Church is prominent, with discussions about the legislation ongoing.

He said: “The position of the Church is fundamental and has been in each step taken in the growth and development of our country. We have made progress, and we will soon complete our due diligence.”

The only trouble is, when The Tribune spoke to the head of the Bahamas Christian Council, that diligence does not sound as if it has been very diligent.

President Delton Fernander said yesterday he is unaware of the bill and that in the six years he has been in office, the council has not been consulted.

What does that say for how advanced this legislation is at this stage? It certainly is not encouraging if Church consultation is so important but the Christian Council has not yet been approached for discussions.

If they have not been approached, exactly who has been?

It is beginning to look like a telling pattern. In yesterday’s Tribune, we reported on calls by former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson to get on with legislation over equality of citizenship.

Marital rape legislation has been promised by this government with certain dates mentioned that then pass without progress.

Predominantly, the majority of these bills affect women – both in terms of protection and equality, and yet there seems to be a lack of progress. Does that mean women are not a priority for this government?

There is a simple way for the government to prove that women are indeed a priority – and that is to get on with bringing legislation forward.

It brings no comfort and no confidence for the government to miss self-imposed deadlines and then talk about how it will not be rushed.

There is no rush here. We have been dragging our heels over such issues for far too long.

When it comes to gender violence, if these laws are to protect women, then every day without them leaves women without that protection. How long must women wait? Why must women wait? What takes priority over their safety?

So when Mr Wilchcombe says the government won’t rush, it should not come as a surprise to the government if women take that to mean that they are not the priority – especially when the reason for taking extra time turns out to be consultation that has not even included key figures in our country.

It was last year the government said this legislation would be brought forward. How much longer must we wait?