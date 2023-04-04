Fix my street

0

IN this picture supplied by a reader, a damaged road section which was reported on March 21 has seen no action to remedy the hazardous roadway on Shirley Street. The location, just befors Moss Lane, was reportedly dug up by the Water & Sewerage Corporation on March 19.

As of Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Marshall Road

Fox Hill Road

East Bay Street

East Bay Street

TRIBUNE readers and our photographers have been out on the streets photographing some of the potholes on our roads - some of which have been causing a hazard to motorists for weeks without repair.

What are the worst potholes in your neighbourhood? Take a picture and send it to newsroom@tribunemedia.net - and we will see if shining a spotlight on the problem can stir the road repair crews into action.

Tribune photos: Austin Fernander and Moise Amisial

Comments

Dawes 15 hours, 37 minutes ago

The east bay street ones are ones where someone (assume MOW) has dug them up and then left it for a week. How this is allowed is beyond me. It can't be that hard to dig up, fix what you need to and repair, all in one day, two at most. But we accept mediocre service so thats all we get.

