Fix my street

TRIBUNE readers and our photographers have been out on the streets photographing some of the potholes on our roads - some of which have been causing a hazard to motorists for weeks without repair.
What are the worst potholes in your neighbourhood? Take a picture and send it to newsroom@tribunemedia.net - and we will see if shining a spotlight on the problem can stir the road repair crews into action.
Tribune photos: Austin Fernander and Moise Amisial
Comments
Dawes 15 hours, 37 minutes ago
The east bay street ones are ones where someone (assume MOW) has dug them up and then left it for a week. How this is allowed is beyond me. It can't be that hard to dig up, fix what you need to and repair, all in one day, two at most. But we accept mediocre service so thats all we get.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID