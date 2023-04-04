Fix my street

TRIBUNE readers and our photographers have been out on the streets photographing some of the potholes on our roads - some of which have been causing a hazard to motorists for weeks without repair.

What are the worst potholes in your neighbourhood? Take a picture and send it to newsroom@tribunemedia.net - and we will see if shining a spotlight on the problem can stir the road repair crews into action.

Tribune photos: Austin Fernander and Moise Amisial