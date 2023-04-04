Jamaican man denies firearm possession

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Jamaican man with no legal status in the country was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Rick Matthew Crosby, 24, of Jamaica, appeared before Magistrate Laquay Laing in Court Three. He was not represented by counsel.

It is alleged that on March 26, at Freeport, the accused possessed a black magnum revolver and ammunition without a firearm certificate. Crosby pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Sergeant Calsey Arthur told the court the accused is not a Bahamian national and that there is no documentation for him to reside in The Bahamas. He said Crosby could be a flight risk if released on bail, and asked for conditions to be imposed, including wearing an electronic monitoring device, and to sign in once week at the police station.

Magistrate Laing asked Crosby if he had status to be in the country.

The accused said he came to The Bahamas on vacation about six weeks ago and was granted a one-month stay, which expired two weeks ago. He told the magistrate that his “baby’s mother” was putting in for extra time because they are supposed to get married next month.

Magistrate Laing said the charges are serious. He granted the accused $7,000 cash bail, and ordered him to be fitted with an ankle monitoring bracelet and to sign in at the police station once a week between 6am and 6pm. The case was adjourned to June 26 for trial.

In other court news, a man was charged with intentional libel. Sean Dawkins, 46, appeared before Magistrate Laing. He was not represented by counsel.

It is alleged that on March 20, at Freeport, the accused intentionally published images on WhatsApp to cause damage to a woman’s character.

Dawkins, a subcontractor, pleaded not guilty and elected summary trial in the Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecutor Arthur asked the court to order the accused not to make contact with the virtual complainant, who the defendant said was a friend, or witnesses.

The magistrate granted him $2,500 bail and ordered Dawkins to report to the Port Lucaya Police Station once a week between 6am and 6pm on Mondays. The matter was adjourned to May 1.