Shotspotter and cameras brought to Grand Bahama in crime fight

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SHOTSPOTTER is finally activated in Grand Bahama to assist police in the detection and location of gunfire as it happens - while officers will also be outfitted with body cameras and dashboard cameras.

As of yesterday, Grand Bahama police officers will be outfitted with the body cams, and all police vehicles will have the dashboard cameras fitted.

Inspector Bryant Outten, officer in charge of communications branch for the Northern Bahamas, said the roll out of these technologies is in keeping with the Commissioner’s Policing Plan, with priority six seeking to optimise technology in crime prevention and police operations.

He said ShotSpotter, already in operation in New Providence, works as a 911 (call) for bullets, alerting police to gunshots and helping to find the location a gun was fired.

“The technology detects and pinpoints the exact location of gunshots anywhere on the island,” Inspector Outten explained.

He said it will also improve evidence collection, response rate, locating witnesses, and more.

The inspector said camera technology provides corroborating evidence of an event and enhances the accuracy of contentious situations for investigations, as well as prosecutions. He said it helps to ease situations between the public and police, and provides a first-hand account of encounters to aid in transparency and building trust.

He said the cameras ensure that officers are alert and hold them accountable.

“It would make sure we conduct ourselves in a manner which upholds the values, integrity and reputation of our police force,” he said.