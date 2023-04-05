$7,000 bail for teen found with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

BAIL was granted for a teenager after being accused of having a loaded gun in the capital last week.

The 17-year-old youth, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

It is alleged that on March 30 in New Providence the accused was found by police with a black and chrome .40 Smith and Wesson pistol with the serial number erased and with eight unfired rounds of .40 ammunition.

The accused pleaded not guilty and bail was granted at $7,000. His trial begins on July 13.