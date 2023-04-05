CARIFTA swimmers eager to hit the pool

By BRENT STUBBS

With all their final preparations complete, the local swimmers are eager to make their splash in the pool at the CARIFTA Swimming and Open Water Championships this weekend in Pirate Bay, Curacao.

Following their final workout session yesterday morning at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, the team left for Curacao where the goal is to return home on Tuesday with their fifth consecutive championship title.

“It feels amazing. Obviously, it’s a good opportunity and good experience to be able to represent my country each time I go away to swim,” said Rhaniska Gibbs, who has been a part of all four previous teams that won the championship.

“It was even a greater opportunity when I was selected to be the co-team captain for the girls this year. It’s honestly a great opportunity and I am looking forward to it.”

Gibbs, who at age 16 represented the Bahamas at the Commonwealth Games last year, said with the experience she’s gained, she hopes that she can motivate and encourage.

Gibbs will be contesting the 50 and 100 metre butterfly, 50 and 100m freestyle and 50 and 100m and 200 breaststroke events.

“I just want to PB in my events and bring some silverware to the Bahamas,” said Gibbs, who has won several medals in the past.

Grand Bahamian Nigel Forbes, a 12th grader at St George’s High School, has also been a part of all four championship teams and he’s excited to go with the team aiming for the five-peat.

“It feels very exciting. Thank God that we have been able to win all the times that I’ve been on the team,” said the 17-year-old Forbes, who is expected to compete in both the 100 and 200 metres fly and 200 metre individual medley.

As for the team, Forbes said while there are a lot of new faces, it’s good to be able to interact with everybody.

“I just would say to them to stay focused and just go out there and compete to the best of their abilities,” he advised his team-mates.

Alanna Murray, who will be participating in the girls’ 13-14 division, will be competing in the breaststroke and IM events.

The 14-year-old eighth grader at Aquinas College said she’s excited about making her first CARIFTA team. “When I go to Curacao, I just want to make best times,” she noted. “As for the team I think we have the potential to win for the fifth straight year.”

Murray is following in the footsteps of her father, Olympian Allan Murray, who will be traveling as a part of the coaching staff. But she said she’s not pressured at all because of his fame.

Emmanual Gadson, back from South Carolina where he is in his senior year in high school, said after getting his first taste of competition, he’s thrilled for his encore.

“I plan to see if I can win a few medals,” he insisted. “I’m just going over there to have some fun. I expect that there will be a lot of competition, but I’m going to be prepared for it.”

Comparing this year’s team to last year, Gadson said there are a lot of “new faces who I am just trying to get to know. So I’m looking forward to competing with them.”

Tristen Hepburn will have his work cut out for him in the boys 13-14 division where he will be participating in a total of 11 events.

“I expect to at least come back with some individual medals this time in all of my events,” said Hepburn, who will be competing on the team for the second time. “I know it’s going to be hard, but I am prepared for the competition.”

Looking at the make-up of this year’s team, Hepburn is confident that the Bahamas will five-peat because it’s a “very strong team.”

The seventh grader at St Anne’s School is looking forward to his maiden voyage on the team.

“I feel good, and I would like. I deserve it,” he said. “My goal is to at least get more medal this year and I improve as I get older.”

Joseph said he would like nothing better than to see the team capture its fifth straight title.

Grand Bahamian Skyler Smith, competing in the girls 11-12 division, is a seventh grader from Bishop Michael Eldon High School who is excited about making her first trip to the games as well.

“I’m excited, but I’m nervous because I know there will be a lot of competition over there,” said the 11-year-old Smith. “It’s very nerve wrecking, but I’m happy to be on the team with some people who I know and who can win, so hopefully they can help me.”

Smith said she want to be able to help the Bahamas hold onto their five-year reign as champions.

And Seannia Norville-Smith, who is also competing in the 15-17 age group, said she have a heavy schedule ahead of her as a competitor in the 50, 100, 200, 800, 1,500m free and 50 fly.

“I’m looking forward to potentially medaling in my events and being a part of Team Bahamas,” said the 15-year-old student attending high school in Orlando, Florida.

“I feel the team is very strong and we should definitely win again for the fifth time straight.”

The following swimmers were named to the team:

Girls 11 -12 - Alissa Ferguson, Saleste Gibson, Madyson Julien, DNDN McKenzie, Kimaya Saunders, Skyler Smith and Jaylah Threadgill.

Girls 13 -14 - Lelah Lewis, Alanna Murray, Trinity Pratt, Zoe Williamson and Alexia Zatarain.

Girls 15 -17 - Rhanishka Gibbs, Katie Goulandris, Kyana Higgs, Keianna Moss, Seannia Norville- Smith, Mia Patton and Elle Theberge.

Boys 11 -12 - Christon Joseph, Alexander Murray, Trace Russell, Harold Simmons, David Singh and Kaylan Williams.

Boys 13 -14 - William Farrington, Michael Fox, Tristen Hepburn, Donald Saunders and Dijon Simmons.

Boys 15 -17 - Jack Barr, Nigel Forbes, Emmanuel Gadson, Ellie Gibson, Marvin Johnson and Caden Wells.

Open water girls team - Layla Saidi Males.

Open water boys team - Aiden Bain and Caellum Darville.